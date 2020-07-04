Advertisement

A recap on Georgia’s firework rules for this 4th of July

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re giving you a brief recap of what rules and regulations Georgia is enforcing for the use of fireworks this Independence Day.

How late can you shoot fireworks?

Fireworks on normal days and certain holidays until 11:59 p.m., including the Fourth of July, provided local authorities haven’t issued a general noise ordinance.

What about other holidays?

Fireworks are also allowed statewide until 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to 2018 legislation. Regardless of local legislation, the use of fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. on the last Saturday and Sunday in May corresponding with Memorial Day, on July 3 and July 4 and on Labor Day.

What types of fireworks can you shoot in Georgia?

The state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars.

Where can you NOT light fireworks in Georgia?

Some private communities may prohibit fireworks, so be sure to check your complex laws. While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.

