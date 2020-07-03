Advertisement

TopGolf opens Friday in Augusta

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After months of waiting and gawking at the construction off Riverwatch Parkway, the collective dreams of golf fans in Augusta have finally become a reality.

TopGolf is finally opening its doors.

The outdoor sports venue has been eagerly anticipated over the year following the announcement of the complex in 2019.

But with the postponement of the Masters and the COVID-19 pandemic, the original opening date was pushed back. The extra time gave the facility more time to prepare and come up with safety measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

There are 36 hitting bays, but TopGolf officials say they are only allowing six people per bay due to COVID-19. Employees will also be disinfecting golf clubs, golf balls, and high-touch areas.

But back to the facility itself, and, of course, the fact that it’s only one level. TopGolf officials say they wanted it to be one level to help flow with their outdoor common area to give it a community feel.

The facility boasts fire pits, mini-golf courses, a live music stage, and 50 big-screen televisions alongside an array of food and beverages.

The fun is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Married 71 years, OH couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio family is mourning the loss of their parents who died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

News

MISSING: 60-year-old Richmond County woman not seen since Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman with schizophrenia has been missing since Thursday.

Latest News

News

‘You have to speak up’: Jessye Norman students help produce 1970 Augusta Riots podcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Recent protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery have ignited change for students at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

News

FULL LIST: Mask ordinances across the state of SC

Updated: 2 hours ago
A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have started passing ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.

VOD Recordings

An unusual farm friendship

Updated: 9 hours ago
An unusual farm friendship

VOD Recordings

How stadiums are adapting to the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
How stadiums are adapting to the pandemic

VOD Recordings

"You all brought me back to my family."

Updated: 9 hours ago
"You all brought me back to my family."

News

A light sparks in Aiken this July 4, one for the Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
July 4 marks a time to celebrate liberty, independence, and freedom: and that’s exactly what is on the minds of Aiken Black Lives Matter protesters.