TopGolf opens Friday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After months of waiting and gawking at the construction off Riverwatch Parkway, the collective dreams of golf fans in Augusta have finally become a reality.

TopGolf is finally opening its doors.

The outdoor sports venue has been eagerly anticipated over the year following the announcement of the complex in 2019.

But with the postponement of the Masters and the COVID-19 pandemic, the original opening date was pushed back. The extra time gave the facility more time to prepare and come up with safety measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

There are 36 hitting bays, but TopGolf officials say they are only allowing six people per bay due to COVID-19. Employees will also be disinfecting golf clubs, golf balls, and high-touch areas.

But back to the facility itself, and, of course, the fact that it’s only one level. TopGolf officials say they wanted it to be one level to help flow with their outdoor common area to give it a community feel.

The facility boasts fire pits, mini-golf courses, a live music stage, and 50 big-screen televisions alongside an array of food and beverages.

The fun is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

