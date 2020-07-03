Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher handed recruiting penalties by NCAA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has put Texas A&M’s football program on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher has been given a six-month show-cause order. The Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018.

The NCAA says Fisher and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit. Fisher was banned from phone calls, emails and texts with prospects for nine days in January. The school was fined $5,000 and given other recruiting restrictions.

