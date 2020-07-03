Advertisement

SC celebrates the 4th of July with patriotic ‘Salute From the Shore’ flyover

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- South Carolina is celebrating Independence Day this year with a patriotic flyover performed by volunteer pilots with the Salute From the Shore organization.

F-16 Fighters will be joined by a collection of vintage war planes in a salute to our country’s heroes, flying the coast of South Carolina from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head.

This year’s Salute From the Shore will begin at the North Carolina/South Carolina border, 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, at approximately 1 p.m. and will make its way down the coastline, where it’ll end in Bluffton.

The flyover will begin with two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Charleston Air Force Base. Following the military planes will be a civilian-owned and flown vintage aircraft, a P51.

This plane flies slower than the military planes and will extend the Salute through the afternoon as it makes it’s way down the South Carolina coastline.

To view the complete Salute From the Shore flyover schedule click here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Go off with a boom, but safely: hospitals prep for more firework injuries

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Studies show out of the known fireworks injuries last year, more were cause by little sparklers, than the big guys you might see around town. And hospitals are preparing for the injuries that come with the holiday tradition.

News

Doctors concerned after last spike of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

July 3 COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Doctors expecting more firework injuries

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Augusta Top Golf officially opens

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Rise in fireworks sales and a rise in complains

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Salute From the Shore flyover

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salute From the Shore flyover

News

I-TEAM: Fireworks sales are sky-high this year due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Increasing COVID-19 concerns left cities on both sides of the river canceling their annual Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.

Regional

DHEC promotes virtual visitation grant for nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing more resources for families to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Five sent to hospital after car collides with fire truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
FIve people were sent to a nearby hospital after investigators say a car collided with a fire engine.