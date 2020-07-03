SC celebrates the 4th of July with patriotic ‘Salute From the Shore’ flyover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- South Carolina is celebrating Independence Day this year with a patriotic flyover performed by volunteer pilots with the Salute From the Shore organization.

F-16 Fighters will be joined by a collection of vintage war planes in a salute to our country’s heroes, flying the coast of South Carolina from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head.

This year’s Salute From the Shore will begin at the North Carolina/South Carolina border, 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, at approximately 1 p.m. and will make its way down the coastline, where it’ll end in Bluffton.

The flyover will begin with two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Charleston Air Force Base. Following the military planes will be a civilian-owned and flown vintage aircraft, a P51.

This plane flies slower than the military planes and will extend the Salute through the afternoon as it makes it’s way down the South Carolina coastline.

To view the complete Salute From the Shore flyover schedule click here .

