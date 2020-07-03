PGA Tour player Cameron Champ says he never had COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — Cameron Champ was added to the field in the Rocket Mortgage Classic under a modified PGA Tour policy that allows players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and get two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

Champ says he does not believe he ever had COVID-19 based on what specialists have told him.

The decision to let Champ play on the eve of the tournament was the latest change to an evolving plan as the tour enters its fourth week back from the pandemic-induced shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.