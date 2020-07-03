Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site on North Leg Road

(Source: CNN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The East Central Public Health District is hosting another one-day COVID-19 testing event on Sunday, July 5.

The site will be held at 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta, Georgia 30909, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The site is by appointment only, and no walk-ups will be accepted to test. To schedule an appointment, call (706) 721-5800.

