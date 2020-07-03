Advertisement

MISSING: 60-year-old Richmond County woman not seen since Thursday

Carol Thomas was last seen on July 2.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman with schizophrenia has been missing since Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Carol Thomas was last seen on Thompson Drive at 1 p.m.

Thomas is described as 5′3″, weighing 100 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information concerning Thompson, please contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

