Massive American flag draped over Gatlinburg SkyBridge

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is looking very patriotic for the Fourth of July.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is looking very patriotic for the Fourth of July.

A massive 60-foot long American flag was draped over the bridge Thursday evening. The flag will stay there until July 5 for the holiday weekend.

American flag draped over SkyBridge
American flag draped over SkyBridge((Source: Gatlinburg Skylift Park))

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

According to a news release, it took eight volunteers to drape the flag over the SkyBridge. The flag sits 150-feet above the ground.

For details on visiting the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, click here.

