Advertisement

Married 71 years, OH couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary would have been Friday. They died in June one day apart from COVID-19.
Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary would have been Friday. They died in June one day apart from COVID-19.((Source: Provided))
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - An Ohio family is mourning the loss of their parents who died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away June 1, and Gertrude passed June 2.

They are survived by their two daughters, Gerry Broerman and Glenda Gibson, who took a moment to remember their parents Thursday with FOX19 NOW.

“He could tell stories like you wouldn’t believed,” Gibson said. “Mother was quiet. She was just our mother.”

Glenn and Gertrude first met in the 1940s while attending the same church. They graduated from Anderson High School and were married in 1948.

Broerman and Gibson say their mother had been in hospice care for the last four years.

“Every night they kissed when he would put her to bed,” Broerman recalled.

The sisters say a hospice worker told the couple she had come into contact with soon who had the virus.

“And 14 days to the day she told them she had been infected, that’s when he died,” Broerman said.

The sisters say their parents held hands until the end.

“She picked up his hand and dropped it. They say her eyes bugged out of her like she knew he died at that time,” explained Broerman.

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary would have been Friday. They died in June one day apart from COVID-19.
Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary would have been Friday. They died in June one day apart from COVID-19.((Source: Provided))

“You could tell how much they loved each other,” Broerman added.

The sisters hope their parents’ love story will galvanize others to take the virus seriously.

“Don’t doubt,” said Broerman. “It’s serious. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter.”

“You think it only happens to the other person,” Gibson said. “But you’re the other person to someone else.”

Broerman and Gibson say they usually celebrate their parent’s anniversary on the Fourth of July with their two other siblings. They say that tradition will continue this year.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TopGolf opens Friday in Augusta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
After months of waiting and gawking at the construction off Riverwatch Parkway, the collective dreams of golf fans in Augusta have finally become a reality.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

MISSING: 60-year-old Richmond County woman not seen since Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman with schizophrenia has been missing since Thursday.

Latest News

News

‘You have to speak up’: Jessye Norman students help produce 1970 Augusta Riots podcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Recent protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery have ignited change for students at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

News

FULL LIST: Mask ordinances across the state of SC

Updated: 2 hours ago
A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have started passing ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.

VOD Recordings

An unusual farm friendship

Updated: 9 hours ago
An unusual farm friendship

VOD Recordings

How stadiums are adapting to the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
How stadiums are adapting to the pandemic

VOD Recordings

"You all brought me back to my family."

Updated: 9 hours ago
"You all brought me back to my family."

News

A light sparks in Aiken this July 4, one for the Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
July 4 marks a time to celebrate liberty, independence, and freedom: and that’s exactly what is on the minds of Aiken Black Lives Matter protesters.