Man, 45, identified as driver in Barnwell fatal tanker truck crash

BARNWELL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia man was identified as the victim in a fiery tanker truck crash in Barnwell several days ago.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as William J. Leggett of Big Leaf Circle in Columbia.

Leggett was pronounced dead after the accident happened on Highway 278 and SC 37 around 3:45 a.m. on June 29.

Leggett, who was driving the tanker, left the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and caught fire, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A number of Barnwell County fire departments responded, but firefighters were unable to put out the flames, according to Barnwell County Coroner Lloyd B. Ward.

Ward said Leggett died from blunt-force trauma, with the fire a contributing factor.

He was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.