Local Goodwill and Salvation Army work together on property transition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta is moving its Family Store at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

After some remodeling, Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA will move into the Wrightsboro Road space, opening a retail training store and a Goodwill outlet next month.

Beginning Monday, July 6, The Salvation Army Family Store will be temporarily suspending clothing donations and a Goodwill attended donation station will be set up beside the store to accommodate any donations.

The Wrightsboro Road location is attractive to Goodwill because, in addition to the opportunity to open a new upscale retail thrift store and relocate the Goodwill outlet, the location includes a 25,000 square foot warehouse that will be used for storage and provide program space for Helms Career Education industry certification training.

For more information on these organizations and the services they provide, visit them online at www.salvationarmyaugusta.org or www.GoodwillWorks.org.

