Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia sees another big increase in coronavirus infections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced. Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks. Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected. At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia. One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday. Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SELMA BRIDGE

Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965. Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis. Pettus was a white supremacist, and Lewis was beaten on the bridge 55 years ago. But some of the people who marched with Lewis don't like the idea of renaming the bridge for him, and Lewis once co-authored an article that opposed renaming the bridge. Any change would have to be approved by Alabama's Republican-controlled Legislature.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

2 arrested in Wendy's fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston were arrested on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death. Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Sheriff fails to protect inmates from coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia sheriff of violating the rights of people held in the jail he oversees by disregarding the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuit says Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are violating the inmates' constitutional rights. Among the alleged problems that can contribute to the risk of virus exposure are overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies. Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAIN

Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. That's according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It’s not clear where Cain was infected. The 74-year-old was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The statement says Cain was hospitalized Wednesday after he developed “serious” symptoms but he is “awake and alert.” The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.

MAIL VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has voted to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day. Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s decision extends them so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.