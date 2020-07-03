Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia sees another big increase in coronavirus infections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced. Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks. Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected. At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia. One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday. Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

2 arrested in Wendy's fire after Rayshard Brooks' shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston were arrested on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death. Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Sheriff fails to protect inmates from coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia sheriff of violating the rights of people held in the jail he oversees by disregarding the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuit says Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are violating the inmates' constitutional rights. Among the alleged problems that can contribute to the risk of virus exposure are overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies. Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAIN

Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. That's according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It’s not clear where Cain was infected. The 74-year-old was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The statement says Cain was hospitalized Wednesday after he developed “serious” symptoms but he is “awake and alert.” The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.

MAIL VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has voted to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day. Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s decision extends them so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE TAKEDOWN

`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

AP-US-OFFICER-BITTEN-ARREST

Police: Man bit tip off officer's nose during a struggle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest. Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night. When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face. The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment. Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.