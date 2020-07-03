Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has experienced another steep jump in coronavirus cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,800 more cases on Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday. That brings the state's total to just under 90,500 cases. At least 2,856 people have died in Georgia. The state has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks after a short period of decline that followed a since-lifted stay-at-home order from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The pandemic is resurgent around the country, and health authorities warn that the holiday weekend could make it worse if Americans don’t take precautions.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965. Online petitions have circulated for years to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma for Congressman John Lewis. Pettus was a white supremacist, and Lewis was beaten on the bridge 55 years ago. But some of the people who marched with Lewis don't like the idea of renaming the bridge for him, and Lewis once co-authored an article that opposed renaming the bridge. Any change would have to be approved by Alabama's Republican-controlled Legislature.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced. Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks. Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected. At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia. One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday. Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.