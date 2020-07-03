Advertisement

GHSA to allow competition at conditioning

The GHSA will continue easing restrictions on high school sports starting Monday
The GHSA will continue easing restrictions on high school sports starting Monday(ghsa)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association has released updated guidelines after meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council. Tryouts will now be allowed for cheerleading, softball, and volleyball. Intra-squad competitions will now also be allowed. The guidelines are effective Monday, July 6th.

The loosening of guidelines is another step towards trying to have fall athletics in Georgia. This is the first update that goes beyond conditioning and adds game-type competition into the voluntary summer workout plan.

For football: 7 on 7 drills will now be allowed on the same team. Schools were previously allowed to use sport-specific equipment, which included balls, but can now add the competition element. The GHSA clarified that helments, shoulder pads, girdles, knee, and thigh pads will still not be allowed. Traveling to other schools for 7 on 7 or linemen type camps or tournaments is still not allowed. Travel will likely be the ultimate indication about having a fall sports season.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aiken County schools taking 1 week off from workouts

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
To be clear, this is not due to COVID-19 or South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s comments calling for people to wear masks if they want a football season

Sports

Palmetto boasting strong field for 45th amateur

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
For the 45th time, Palmetto Golf Club will host the Palmetto Amateur beginning on July 8th.

Sports

PGA Tour player Cameron Champ says he never had COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Larry Lage
Champ says he does not believe he ever had COVID-19 based on what specialists have told him.

Sports

Doc Redman in 3-way tie for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Larry Lage
Doc Redman took a step toward remaining among those to make the cut in every event since the PGA Tour resumed, opening with a 7-under 65 to share a one-shot lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher handed recruiting penalties by NCAA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA has put Texas A&M’s football program on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher has been given a six-month show-cause order.

Sports

McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Beard
Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted on the program’s Twitter account.

Sports

Boise State cutting baseball, women’s swimming and diving

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played.

Sports

AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Arnie Stapleton
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Sports

Simpson returning to PGA Tour after family coronavirus scare

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Larry Lange
Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare.

Sports

MLB players begin reporting for tests as first workouts near

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Dave Skretta
Baseball players began reporting to their teams Wednesday in the most significant step yet as MLB presses ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season.