GHSA to allow competition at conditioning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association has released updated guidelines after meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council. Tryouts will now be allowed for cheerleading, softball, and volleyball. Intra-squad competitions will now also be allowed. The guidelines are effective Monday, July 6th.

The loosening of guidelines is another step towards trying to have fall athletics in Georgia. This is the first update that goes beyond conditioning and adds game-type competition into the voluntary summer workout plan.

For football: 7 on 7 drills will now be allowed on the same team. Schools were previously allowed to use sport-specific equipment, which included balls, but can now add the competition element. The GHSA clarified that helments, shoulder pads, girdles, knee, and thigh pads will still not be allowed. Traveling to other schools for 7 on 7 or linemen type camps or tournaments is still not allowed. Travel will likely be the ultimate indication about having a fall sports season.

