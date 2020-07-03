GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
6-2-2-8
(six, two, two, eight)
6-7-6-8
(six, seven, six, eight)
11-33-42-54-57, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, thirty-three, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
2-4-0-4-0
(two, four, zero, four, zero)
5-0-6-9-2
(five, zero, six, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million