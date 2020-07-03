FULL LIST: Mask ordinances across the state of SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multitude of cities, counties and municipalities across the state have started passing ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.

So, where do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?

Here’s a breakdown of the areas that have passed such resolutions, separated by region: Midlands, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Upstate.

When only a city or county’s name is listed, click on it for more information.

MIDLANDS

COLUMBIA

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

Anyone going into a commercial establishment

Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions

EXCEPTIONS

Children under age 10

If masks aggravate a health condition

While eating, drinking, or smoking

Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for customers failing to comply

$100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

August 26, 2020

RICHLAND COUNTY (Starting July 6)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

Anyone going into a commercial establishment

Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions

EXCEPTIONS

Anyone who is unable to safely wear a mask due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without assistance

During physical outdoor activity provided the person maintains six feet of physical distance from others at all times

When a person is eating, drinking, or smoking

When wearing a face covering aggravates a health condition

When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services

If the person is 10 years of age or younger

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for individuals for each day of noncompliance

$100 fine for businesses for each day of noncompliance

EXPIRATION

Sept. 5

FOREST ACRES (Starting July 6)

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

Required to wear masks in all public buildings

This includes employees who have face-to-face interactions with the public

EXCEPTIONS

Children under the age of 10

If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age

If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine

$100 fine for businesses

EXPIRATION

Sept. 5

LEXINGTON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

Inside any retail establishment -- includes the public and employees

EXCEPTIONS

People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask

Children under the age of 10

Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

In private offices

When complying with law enforcement

ENFORCEMENT

None

EXPIRATION

Sept. 1

CAMDEN (Starting July 3)

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

In any building open to the public, or waiting to enter such a building

While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)

While engaging in business in public, commercial or industrial spaces

While providing or utilizing commercial or public transportation

While walking outdoors in public if social distancing isn’t possible

EXCEPTIONS

Children under the age of 8

If someone has medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a mask

Getting medical services involving the mouth or nose

ENFORCEMENT

$25 fine

EXPIRATION

61 days after July 3

NEWBERRY

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)

Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees

EXCEPTIONS

If a mask can't be worn safely due to age

If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

ENFORCEMENT

$25 infraction

EXPIRATION

July 31

ORANGEBURG (Starting July 3)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

All while inside a food or retail establishment

Employees at restaurants and retail establishments required to wear a mask while in a place open to the public or while interacting with customers

EXCEPTIONS

People with underlying health conditions

Children under the age of 10

Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

Outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible

In private offices

While eating at a restaurant (but not while waiting or ordering)

In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist

While only with others in your household

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for customers failing to comply

$100 fine for businesses that don't comply

EXPIRATION

61 days after July 3

SUMTER (Starting July 3)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

While shopping or working inside a food or retail establishment

EXCEPTIONS

People outside or in unenclosed areas of stores and restaurants where people are social distancing at least six feet

Those with religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a face covering

Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition

Children younger than 8 -- though the ordinance urges adults with kids aged 2 to 7 to have their children wear a mask in stores and restaurants

People eating inside a restaurant

People working in private, individual offices

When complying with directions of law enforcement

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering -- like going to the dentist or swimming

While exclusively with members of a family or the same household

ENFORCEMENT

$50 penalty

EXPIRATION

City Council will revisit the ordinance 30 days after July 3

LOWCOUNTRY

CHARLESTON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

At restaurants and retail stores

While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)

While providing commercial or public transportation

While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible

When participating in allowable gatherings

EXCEPTIONS

If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10 years old

If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

Traveling in personal vehicles

When exclusively with other household members

While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing

While eating, drinking, or smoking

If masks conflict with religious beliefs

In individual offices

If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.

For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical

ENFORCEMENT

People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply

EXPIRATION

60 days from July 1

PEE DEE

Myrtle Beach

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

In retail establishments like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, barber shops and hair salons, professional offices, ticketed amusements, gyms, laundromats and more

In any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-thru basis

In enclosed common areas of hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds

EXCEPTIONS

People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask

Children under the age of 10

Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

In private offices

When complying with law enforcement

When on the beach

When doing indoor or outdoor physical activity

In an unenclosed area of a retail or food service establishment

While actually eating

ENFORCEMENT

Up to $100 fine for individuals and businesses for each day of violation

EXPIRATION

67 days from July 2

UPSTATE

GREENVILLE

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

While inside grocery stores and pharmacies

Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.

EXCEPTIONS

Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”

People with underlying health conditions

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for customers failing to comply

$100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

Lasts 60 days from June 23rd

SPARTANBURG

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

While inside grocery stores and pharmacies

Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.

Required on city buses and inside city facilities

EXCEPTIONS

People with underlying health conditions

Unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for customers failing to comply

$100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

CLEMSON

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

Inside any building open to the public

On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)

While waiting to enter a public building

When in contact with people other than household members

While working at a job that requires public interaction

EXCEPTIONS

In personal cars or homes

In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present

While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing

While eating, drinking, or smoking

With family members or other household members

If there is an existing medical condition

If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs

When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines

ENFORCEMENT

$25 civil fine for customers failing to comply

$100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

61 days from June 25

