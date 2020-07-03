Advertisement

Five sent to hospital after car collides with fire truck

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIve people were sent to a nearby hospital after investigators say a car collided with a fire engine.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Engine Number 8 was responding to an emergency call when a car collided with the truck at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Walton Way.

Investigators say the engine had its lights and sirens running when the accident happened.

Three firefighters were on the truck at the time of the crash. The other car had a pregnant woman and a toddler.

RCSO is investigating the accident.

