Doctors warn a relapse of COVID-19 case increase seen on Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Memorial Day, both Georgia and South Carolina saw surges in COVID-19 case numbers. As we approach the 4th of July weekend, doctors are concerned we may see a bigger surge in cases.

The holiday is here, and while everyone is ready to celebrate, it could be hard to remember that we're still fighting a pandemic.

“We just have to be really careful and really smart about this.” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University Health, said.

Dr. Coule says we could see a surge in cases similar to Memorial Day weekend.

“When people ignore social distancing, which appears to have occurred during the Memorial Day weekend, we do see an increase in numbers,” Dr. Coule said.

And we crunched those numbers: between the Friday before Memorial Day and two weeks after--- Georgia saw a 60 percent increase, South Carolina saw a 82 percent increase.

If we see the same percent increase between yesterday and 2 weeks after this weekend, Georgia would see about 5,555 new cases in one day and South Carolina would see 3,249.

Dr. Coule says a big surge like that could hit hospitals hard.

“We’ve known from the very beginning that we needed a chance to catch our breath and to really stock up on our PPE and supplies and things like that we’ve known that another wave was coming it was just a question of when,” he said.

Data shows yesterday that Georgia's ICU beds were 77 percent full and South Carolina's were 73 percent full. Coule says the goal is to not overwhelm the healthcare system.

“Now we’ve just got to take those reasonable measures that can allow us to live our lives and for businesses to function but without overwhelming the healthcare system or causing a large number of very vulnerable people to become infected,” he said.

Dr. Coule recommended that if you do plan on celebrating around others this weekend, limit the number of people you come in contact with and act as if you already are infected and pay attention to who you could potentially be exposing the virus to.

