Doc Redman in 3-way tie for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Doc Redman took a step toward remaining among those to make the cut in every event since the PGA Tour resumed, opening with a 7-under 65 to share a one-shot lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Redman closed his first round Thursday with four straight birdies and seven over the last eight holes Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. He went from being a Monday qualifier to finishing second at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic last year. The 22-year-old Redman is shooting to take the next step with his first PGA Tour victory.

