Deputies looking for four people in reference to armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about four subjects wanted in reference to armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at 202 East Boundary on July 2, 2020.

The first pictured subject was last seen getting into an unknown model white 4 door car.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Ashley Syria, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

