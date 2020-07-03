Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms will be possible up until around sunset this evening but they are not likely. We should be rain free by midnight for sure and stay dry early into Saturday. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise since we’re expecting mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s and low 70s.

With the stationary front to our south today, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. Definitely keep your outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the Northeast between 2-5 mph.

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans as the heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Storm chances will be slightly higher by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the coast of South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support due to the development of an upper trough forming over the eastern US.

