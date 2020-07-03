Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Looking Hot and Mainly Dry for your Fourth of July Weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms will be possible up until around sunset this evening but they are not likely. We should be rain free by midnight for sure and stay dry early into Saturday. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise since we’re expecting mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s and low 70s.

With the stationary front to our south today, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. Definitely keep your outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the Northeast between 2-5 mph.

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans as the heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Storm chances will be slightly higher by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the coast of South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support due to the development of an upper trough forming over the eastern US.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

State

Saharan dust makes sunsets pretty, but there’s a dark side

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Health officials urge residents of the region, especially those with lung conditions, to protect themselves as a Saharan dust cloud continues to move over us.