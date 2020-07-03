Augusta Fire/EMA encourages firework safety this Independence Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -With the 4th of July holiday approaching, the Augusta Fire Department/EMA wants to inform the public about a few fire safety precautions they should take if they choose to celebrate with fireworks.

Those safety steps include:

Keep a bucket of water nearby to drench used fireworks.

Parents should watch what their children are doing and where they are.

Be mindful of weather conditions. Wind will blow sparks and fireworks over potentially dangerous areas, which may include patches of dry grass that may catch on fire.

Never point fireworks at other people.

Launch fireworks from a flat concrete surface.

Do NOT reignite a firework if it does not fire the first time.

Since 2018, Georgia has allowed the sale of most types of fireworks, which include sparklers, rockets, roman candles, fountains, missiles, and other aerial items.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year.

Augusta Fire Department firefighters responded to six firework-related incidents on July 4 last year.

