Aiken County schools taking 1 week off from workouts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools will take the week of July 6th off from voluntary workouts and conditioning. This was a decision made by athletic directors and not the school district.

To be clear, this is not due to COVID-19 or South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s comments calling for people to wear masks if they want a football season. This is simply a break to enjoy some free time away from conditioning.

The SCHSL does not currently have a dead week in place for the July 4th holiday. Typically, there is one to allow for a break from workouts and to let athletes, coaches, and their families have a break.

