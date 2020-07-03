Advertisement

A light sparks in Aiken this July 4, one for the Black Lives Matter movement

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - July 4 marks a time to celebrate liberty, independence, and freedom: and that’s exactly what is on the minds of Aiken Black Lives Matter protesters.

“I think this fire cannot go out until we see change, until these people are reprehended for the actions they’ve taken.”

Like many people growing up, Kenzie Johnson learned about American independence but didn’t get the full story on African American independence.

“It kind of saddens me, that going through school, I didn’t know my history on Juneteenth, until I’m now 28 years old and I’m just finding out,” Johnson said.

And she wants to see that change – starting with history taught in schools.

“I definitely think racism needs to be dismantled from top to bottom. Definitely in the educational system. It’s not something you’re taught about, and should be taught about as a hateful act,” Johnson said.

As for the textbooks that teach about history, Johnson said there are some pages missing there too.

“As we’re carving these men’s faces in mountains, these men who are quoting that every man in America is free or equal, were also slave owners,” Johnson added.

As Americans go to light their fireworks for the holiday, there's a new spark lighting in Aiken.

“Here we’re just getting started, and the fires not going out this time,” Johnson said.

The Aiken Black Lives Matter movement will walk alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Junior memorial highway on July 4th. Instead of a protest, they’ll be picking up litter and cleaning up the neighborhood starting at 9:00 a.m.

