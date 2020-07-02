Weighing the pros and cons of sending kids back to our classrooms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is ticking for parents to decide if their child returns to school, but some are finding making the decision is easier said than done because of the threat of COVID-19.

“For every family that’s going to be an individual decision,” Dr. Tara Pedigo, a pediatrician at the Augusta University Care Center, said.

A decision that might involve checking out the data. Take a look at this from the Georgia Department of Health:

In children ages 5 to 9, there have been a little more than 1,000 cases, and six hospitalizations from COVID-19. For children ages 10 to 17, that jumps to 3,016 cases and 69 hospitalizations.

“So far their illness, and what happens when they are sick, is not as severe,” Pedigo said.

The question is: why?

“It might be years before we know that, right now they’re spending all their time figuring out what this is, how it’s spread, and can we get a vaccine for it,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo also a mom to two Columbia County students herself, and she says her wear masks with the wellbeing others in mind. So, she says, look at the pros and cons of going back to school.

“Going to school is very important. It’s not just about math and learning your multiplication table,” she said. “There’s socialization, food stability, there’s mental and emotional health.”

On the other hand--

“You’ll really have to weigh the pluses of school versus the possibility of getting infection,” she added.

And for some families of students, sending kids back to the classroom, regardless of the virus, is ultimately the best option given their homes have been makeshift classrooms for months.

“You didn’t know what you were handing in, what had to go where, if it was getting graded,” Brooke Smith, a Richmond County mom said. “It was just... It was kinda frustrating 0727

The mom of six says her kids are not doing well learning from home, so in-person instruction is the better choice.

And -- “I feel bad for the parents with only one kid where they don’t get to socialize,” Smith added.

So, it’s time to weigh the pros and cons: are you for in-person instruction or remote learning? The clock is ticking.

