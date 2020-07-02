Want football? Wear a mask, says Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of CSRA visit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before their scheduled visit in Augusta on Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a simple message: wear a mask or no football this fall.

Kemp and Adams are set to visit the CSRA to help promote mask usage as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia.

On Wednesday alone, just under 3,000 new cases of the virus were identified and 22 more died as a result of contracting it.

In a tweet, Kemp and Adams both ask young people to take the virus seriously and keep others safe through wearing masks.

But Kemp took it further to an already sports-starved state.

“If you want some college football this fall and other sports, wear your mask for the next few weeks,” Kemp said. “Let’s flatten the curve and drive the numbers down.”

Kemp’s messaging is similar to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s words on Wednesday where he cautioned that fall sports would not happen if COVID-19 cases continued to spike in the Palmetto State.

Adams and Kemp will speak at 11:15 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center as part of the state’s “Wear a Mask” tour.

