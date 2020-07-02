Walmart will transform its parking lots into drive-in theaters

With many cineplexes shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart will transform 160 of its supercenter parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.

Screenings will take place from August through October in communities across the country for a combined 320 showings programmed by Tribeca Enterprises.

Ahead of each screening, customers can fill their picnic baskets through curbside pickup. They’ll also be able to get concessions delivered directly to their car.

In addition to hit movies, the program will include special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

Walmart’s drive-in tour will run through October.

Details will be announced closer to the start of the tour, but more information can be found at walmartdrive-in.com.

The social distancing made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic has revived drive-ins — either the few that have survived the wrecking ball or in pop-up improvised forms.

In some cases, they’re offering more than movies. For example, the Monetta Drive-In in Aiken County is hosting musical performances ahead of resuming movie screenings. Country music star Garth Brooks only a few days ago also offered a remote concert experience that was viewable on drive-in screens across the U.S., including at the “Big Mo.”

In addition to the drive-in movie showings, Walmart also announced this week that it is teaming up with Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham to offer a virtual summer camp for kids. Starting Wednesday, families can access 50 Camp by Walmart activities for free through the Walmart app. Celebrity and expert-led camp sessions will roll out in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.