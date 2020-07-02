This handful of July Fourth events is planned for holiday weekend in CSRA

To help curb the spread of coronavirus, most July Fourth events in the CSRA have been canceled this year, including in Augusta and Fort Gordon.

However, a few things are planned this holiday weekend, including:

Red, White, and Brew Happy Hour, Thursday at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave. in North Augusta. There will be dollar draft beer, food and live music from 4-8 p-m. Space is limited due to social distancing, so reservations are encouraged at https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-happy-hour. Keep in mind that SRP Park is not taking cash.

Mad Anthony’s Big Boom fireworks show and tailgating, Friday at Jonathan Broxton Park, 465 Burke Veterans Parkway in Waynesboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Boom in the Park, Saturday from 6-11 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown. The parking area will be transformed into a fireworks tailgate party with each car directed to an oversized spot. Each performance will be cast to a large screen, and audio will be broadcast on a low-power FM frequency so visitors can tune in. Coolers are welcome, but no glass. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No alcohol will be sold.

National Sojourners and Webb Lodge 166 annual Fourth of July program, Friday at the Signers Monument on Greene Street in Augusta at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Gary Leazer, past grand master of Masons in Georgia and retired Emory University professor.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.