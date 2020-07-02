Advertisement

This handful of July Fourth events is planned for holiday weekend in CSRA

Lynn Haven has decided to still shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July, but other festivities are to be determined.
Lynn Haven has decided to still shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July, but other festivities are to be determined.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To help curb the spread of coronavirus, most July Fourth events in the CSRA have been canceled this year, including in Augusta and Fort Gordon. 

However, a few things are planned this holiday weekend, including:

Red, White, and Brew Happy Hour, Thursday at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave. in North Augusta. There will be dollar draft beer, food and live music from 4-8 p-m. Space is limited due to social distancing, so reservations are encouraged at https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-happy-hour. Keep in mind that SRP Park is not taking cash.

Mad Anthony’s Big Boom fireworks show and tailgating, Friday at Jonathan Broxton Park, 465 Burke Veterans Parkway in Waynesboro. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. 

Boom in the Park, Saturday from 6-11 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown. The parking area will be transformed into a fireworks tailgate party with each car directed to an oversized spot. Each performance will be cast to a large screen, and audio will be broadcast on a low-power FM frequency so visitors can tune in. Coolers are welcome, but no glass. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No alcohol will be sold.

National Sojourners and Webb Lodge 166 annual Fourth of July program, Friday at the Signers Monument on Greene Street in Augusta at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Gary Leazer, past grand master of Masons in Georgia and retired Emory University professor. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stretch of James Brown Boulevard will be closed Friday morning

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A portion of James Brown Boulevard will be closed for a time Friday for tree removal.

VOD Recordings

Married for 67 years, couple reunite after months of separation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's a look at a sweet reunion for a couple separated by the coronavirus pandemic.

VOD Recordings

How effective is wearing a mask?

Updated: 4 hours ago
How effective is wearing a mask?

News

Is it safe to send kids back to school?

Updated: 5 hours ago
What are the dangers of sending kids back to the classroom during the pandemic? We checked with an expert.

Latest News

News

No one injured in fire at Hal Powell Apartments

Updated: 8 hours ago
Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a fire at Hal Powell Apartments on Broad Street. No injuries reported.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Latest statistics for July 1, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here's a look at coronavirus statistics for the CSRA, Georgia and South Carolina.

News

How are GreenJackets coping with cancellation of season?

Updated: 10 hours ago
The local minor league baseball team is now focusing on making sure baseball comes back to SRP Park in 2021.

News

No sports in South Carolina? It's possible, governor says

Updated: 10 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presses state residents to wear masks and take personal responsibility to help stop the coronavirus.

News

What will happen to standardized testing in Georgia?

Updated: 10 hours ago
State assessments for students in Georgia are moving away from a system that’s been in place for decades.

News

Sting of GreenJackets’ season cancellation weighs on city, team officials

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Team officials with the Augusta GreenJackets say even though they were holding out hope their season would be saved, they ultimately saw this coming. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.