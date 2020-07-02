Advertisement

Stretch of James Brown Boulevard will be closed Friday morning

Traffic cone for road construction.
Traffic cone for road construction.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A portion of James Brown Boulevard will be closed for a time Friday for tree removal. 

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon between Broad Street and Ellis Street, officials said. 

In contrast, state officials in Georgia and South Carolina say lane closures on highways are suspended in most cases for the July Fourth holiday weekend. 

