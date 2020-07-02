Advertisement

South Carolina new jobless claims hold nearly steady

South Carolina unemployment claims for the claim week of June 27, 2020
South Carolina unemployment claims for the claim week of June 27, 2020(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s first-time unemployment claims decreased only slightly last week as the state continues to reel from the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The state Department of Employment and Workforce said 16,959 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week, a decrease of 139 initial claims from the week before. This brings the initial claims total to 635,688 received since mid-March.  

“While the number of people seeking first time unemployment assistance fell, the state is not seeing the movement week-over-week for which we hoped,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the agency. 

MORE | South Carolina launches aid for kids left hungry in pandemic

There are many “questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be,” he said.

He said that when the pandemic initially caused the economic shutdown in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries. While those industries are still feeling residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care, he said.

From March 15 to June 30, the agency has paid more than $2.72 billion in a combination of South Carolina unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.  

The state this week launched a program that offers up to an additional 10 weeks of benefits after a claimant exhausts their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The bigger picture

At the national level, meanwhile, officials reported today that U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month.

The nation, however remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.

The nation has now recovered roughly one-third of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic recession, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report.

And with confirmed coronavirus cases spiking across the Sun Belt states, a range of evidence suggests that a job market recovery may be stalling. In those states and elsewhere, some restaurants, bars and other retailers that had reopened are being forced to close again.

Thursday’s jobs report is based on data gathered in the second week of June, which helps explain why the figures reflect an improving trend. Last week’s plateau in work shifts will instead affect the July jobs figures, to be released in early August.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

