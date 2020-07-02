Advertisement

Second arrest made in May slaying of woman in Aiken County driveway

Shikem Saiquan Wright and the site of the May 4 shooting.
Shikem Saiquan Wright and the site of the May 4 shooting.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made a second arrest in the case of a woman who was shot dead in the driveway of a Jackson home. 

The arrest came nearly two months after the May 4 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri, of Aiken, in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said today that Shikem Saiquan Wright was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies at the Rivers Edge Apartments without incident.

There were warrants for Wright on suspicion of murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and armed robbery. He was held in Richmond County jail pending an extradition hearing.

His arrest came a month after the arrest of Shikorian Markel Corbitt, of New Ellenton.

Shikorian Markel Corbitt
Shikorian Markel Corbitt(WRDW)

A witness told deputies three men shot at Cuteri when they pulled into the driveway.

Authorities responded to the scene after a caller said his friend had been shot. Deputies arrived and found Cuteri unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car with at least one gunshot wound.

The shooters drove away in a sedan, according to authorities.

Corbitt has been charged with murder, possession of weapon during violent crime and armed robbery.

