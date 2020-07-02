Advertisement

One dead, four injured in fatal traffic accident in Aiken County

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and highway patrol is investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead and four others in critical condition.

According to the report, on July 2, at 3:22 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a traffic fatality at the intersection of Columbia Hwy N and May Royal Dr., Aiken. 

The crash involved two vehicles that were traveling on Columbia Hwy, a 2009 Honda and a 2016 Chrysler. 

The unrestrained driver of the Honda was traveling south when he crossed the centerline and struck the northbound Chrysler head on. The driver of the Honda has not been positively identified and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. Four passengers in the Chrysler, that included two children, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

