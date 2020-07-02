Multiple Textron employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Textron Specialized Vehicles said it has seen multiple cases of employees at its Augusta plant testing positive for coronavirus in recent days.

The company did not specify a number beyond “a few” or a more specific timeframe.

“The health and safety of our employees continues to be our foremost concern,” company spokesperson Brandon Haddock told News 12.

Haddock said the company continues to follow protocols that include:

Immediate notification of all employees who work in the same area of any employee with a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19. The company also gives special notification to any employees who work in close proximity to the employee who tested positive.

A specialized, third-party cleaning contractor, ServPRO, performs a decontamination deep cleaning and disinfection of production areas, office spaces and common areas whenever necessary.

The use of facial coverings is mandatory on manufacturing floors, in meeting rooms and common areas, and in any situation where employees cannot stay at least 6 feet apart. Masks and personal protective gear are available for all employees, according to Haddock.

Other precautions and measures that include temperature checks and not permitting work by people who may have been exposed.

The company last month erroneously said an employee had tested positive. Hours later, the company said the employee had actually tested negative but misread the results.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.