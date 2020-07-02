McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach

Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted on the program’s Twitter account.

She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract. McCallie was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year.

She led the Blue Devils to three ACC Tournament titles. She also led Duke to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including four straight trips to the regional finals from 2010-13.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.