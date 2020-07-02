Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.

MAIL VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has voted to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day. Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s decision extends them so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE TAKEDOWN

`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

AP-US-OFFICER-BITTEN-ARREST

Police: Man bit tip off officer's nose during a struggle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest. Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night. When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face. The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment. Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia Gov. Kemp: Mask mandate not needed amid virus spike

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements. The Republican held a news conference Wednesday before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he won’t mandate it. At the same time that Kemp spoke, Savannah became one of the first cities in the state to require people to wear a mask inside businesses. That could set up a confrontation with the state, which is seeing a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. Executive orders signed by Kemp have prohibited local governments from imposing more severe restrictions.

SCHOOL THREATS-GUILTY PLEA

Georgia man pleads guilty to threatening schools in 2 states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to threatening to attack schools in east Alabama and west Georgia with firearms and explosives. News outlets report that 28-year-old Levi Calhoun III pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threats against schools and conveying false information. A statement from prosecutors and the FBI says he created a fake Facebook account with another user's photographs to make the threats in 2018 against schools in Eufala, Alabama, and Quitman County, Georgia.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT REMOVAL

Confederate monument removed from Georgia county courthouse

CONYERS, Ga (AP) — Another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse. Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced the removal on Tuesday and it was gone by midnight. Nesbitt invited the community to see the removal at 10 p.m. Supporters and opponents of the statue gathered as Conyers police officers watched. The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Confederacy and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.

AP-US-PEOPLE-21-SAVAGE

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city. 21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform. The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.