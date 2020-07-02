How do you keep your kids safe and busy during the summer of COVID-19?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summertime fun is here, but so is the COVID-19 pandemic. You may be wondering how you can keep your kids safe this summer?

Dr. Jim Wilde at AU Health says your kids can still enjoy summer.

"Kids need to be outside," Wilde said. "They need to get the sun, they need to be having fun. Parents should not be so paranoid about their kids getting COVID that they keep them away from parks and outdoor facilities."

"Children get COVID at a rate that is substantially lower than adults. It's hard for kids to get COVID."

Wilde says playing outside around other kids is not as bad as it may seem.

"The main thing I think parents should understand is that the risk for COVID, especially if you're outside, is very, very, very, low," Wilde said.

It's low, but still, try to practice prevention measures when possible.

“At least try to stay 6 feet away from the other kids,” Wilde said. “They shouldn’t be wrestling with each other. There should be a lot of hand sanitizer being used. Masks are not critical in an outdoor setting.”

Wilde wants parents to know that COVID symptoms in children can appear like any typical summertime virus.

"Running nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea -- those are the primary symptoms but many kids have minimal if any of those symptoms," Wilde said.

Still, forcing kids to stay inside is not the way to go.

"We need to get them back to some degree of normalcy and at least during the summer, that normalcy can be achieved by getting them outside and into the sun," Wilde said.

Doctors say it’s important to teach and reinforce preventative actions -- such as washing your hands -- with your kids every day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.