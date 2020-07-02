Advertisement

How do you keep your kids safe and busy during the summer of COVID-19?

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summertime fun is here, but so is the COVID-19 pandemic. You may be wondering how you can keep your kids safe this summer?

Dr. Jim Wilde at AU Health says your kids can still enjoy summer.

"Kids need to be outside," Wilde said. "They need to get the sun, they need to be having fun. Parents should not be so paranoid about their kids getting COVID that they keep them away from parks and outdoor facilities."

"Children get COVID at a rate that is substantially lower than adults. It's hard for kids to get COVID."

Wilde says playing outside around other kids is not as bad as it may seem.

"The main thing I think parents should understand is that the risk for COVID, especially if you're outside, is very, very, very, low," Wilde said.

It's low, but still, try to practice prevention measures when possible.

“At least try to stay 6 feet away from the other kids,” Wilde said. “They shouldn’t be wrestling with each other. There should be a lot of hand sanitizer being used. Masks are not critical in an outdoor setting.”

Wilde wants parents to know that COVID symptoms in children can appear like any typical summertime virus.

"Running nose, cough, vomiting, diarrhea -- those are the primary symptoms but many kids have minimal if any of those symptoms," Wilde said.

Still, forcing kids to stay inside is not the way to go.

"We need to get them back to some degree of normalcy and at least during the summer, that normalcy can be achieved by getting them outside and into the sun," Wilde said.

Doctors say it’s important to teach and reinforce preventative actions -- such as washing your hands -- with your kids every day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Regional works to get back to normal

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Keeping kids safe this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Is the thin blue line getting thinner due to COVID-19 and police protests?

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Officials stress importance of wearing masks

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

July 2 COVID-19 Numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
July 2 COVID-19 Numbers

News

Airlines hope to ramp up flights this summer following the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
It's a holiday weekend, but you would never guess by walking through the Augusta Regional Airport.

News

I-TEAM: Is the thin blue line getting thinner due to COVID-19 and police protests?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
Could civil unrest coupled with coronavirus constraints lead to another crisis -- a thinner police force on our streets?

News

Court dismisses Kendrick Johnson case

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, the United States Court for the Middle District of Georgia’s Valdosta Division dismissed the case against all of the defendants in the Kendrick Johnson case, according to court documents.

Crime

Driver accused of targeting North Augusta officer with vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities arrested Corderral Stallings, who’s accused assault with intent to kill for driving a car toward a North Augusta public safety officer who was helping another agency.

News

RAW: Gov. Brian Kemp speaks in Augusta

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Thursday morning on the importance of wearing masks.