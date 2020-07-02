Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has voted to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day. Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s decision extends them so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later. Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest. Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night. When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face. The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment. Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.