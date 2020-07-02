Gov. McMaster postpones release of nursing home visitation rules

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has directed the Department of Health and Environmental Control to postpone their guidelines for nursing home visitation.

In a tweet on Thursday, McMaster said the decision is to “protect the lives of our elderly and at-risk citizens and protect the lives of the front-line healthcare workers in these facilities.”

He goes on to state that the decision was pushed by the rising rate of COVID-19 infections South Carolina has seen in the past week.

Today I have directed DHEC to postpone releasing their guidelines for allowing limited visitation at our state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We must protect the lives of our elderly and at-risk citizens...



Again, I ask every South Carolinian to wear a mask, socially distance, and frequently wash your hands.

