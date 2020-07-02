Advertisement

Gov. McMaster postpones release of nursing home visitation rules

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has directed the Department of Health and Environmental Control to postpone their guidelines for nursing home visitation.

In a tweet on Thursday, McMaster said the decision is to “protect the lives of our elderly and at-risk citizens and protect the lives of the front-line healthcare workers in these facilities.”

He goes on to state that the decision was pushed by the rising rate of COVID-19 infections South Carolina has seen in the past week.

