Advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire, the FBI said.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. The details of the charges against her weren't immediately revealed.

Messages were sent Thursday to several of Maxwell's attorneys seeking comment. She has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her "absolute rubbish."

Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew at her London townhouse. Giuffre bolstered her allegations with a picture of her, Andrew and Giuffre that she said was taken at the time.

Andrew denied her story.

Maxwell was described in a lawsuit by another Epstein victim, Sarah Ransome, as the “highest-ranking employee” of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking enterprise. She oversaw and trained recruiters, developed recruiting plans and helped conceal the activity from law enforcement, the lawsuit alleged.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: moments ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

South Carolina new jobless claims hold nearly steady

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina’s first-time unemployment claims decreased only slightly last week as the state continues to reel from the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Latest News

News

Want football? Wear a mask, says Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of CSRA visit

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Before their scheduled visit in Augusta on Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a simple message: wear a mask or no football this fall.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

News

Second arrest made in May slaying of woman in Aiken County driveway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have made a second arrest in the case of a woman who was shot dead in the driveway of a Jackson home.

National Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
U.S. officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about the intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

VOD Recordings

Are local hospitals prepared for flood of COVID-19 patients?

Updated: 2 hours ago
With coronavirus cases surging, the flood of patients is taking a toll on hospitals in the CSRA.