Georgia suspect accused of biting off tip of officer’s nose

(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.

Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night.

When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face.

The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment.

Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance. 

