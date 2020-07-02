GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

2-9-4-1

(two, nine, four, one)

2-4-7-4

(two, four, seven, four)

21-31-34-38-47, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

5-9-7-7-1

(five, nine, seven, seven, one)

3-2-9-7-6

(three, two, nine, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

Estimated jackpot: $51 million