GA Lottery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
2-9-4-1
(two, nine, four, one)
2-4-7-4
(two, four, seven, four)
21-31-34-38-47, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
5-9-7-7-1
(five, nine, seven, seven, one)
3-2-9-7-6
(three, two, nine, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Estimated jackpot: $51 million