Advertisement

Ga. dog is second in U.S. to test positive for coronavirus; it’s euthanized

By Steve Byerly
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia pet is dead after becoming the second dog in the United States known to have contracted the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the infection was discovered after 6-year-old mixed-breed dog developed a neurological illness that progressed rapidly over a couple of days.

The dog was euthanized, the agency said.

Since the owners had tested positive for COVID-19, a test was performed on the dog even though it didn’t seem to have a respiratory illness. The positive result was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

MORE | Latest statistics on coronavirus cases in the CSRA

The neurological illness wasn’t caused by the virus but by another condition, the health agency reported.

Testing was done on a second dog in the household, but the results aren’t in yet.

Experts don’t know a lot about coronavirus in pets, but they’re not though to transmit it to humans, the health agency said.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should take these precautions if they have pets, the agency said:

  • When possible, have someone else care for your pets while you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or a bed.
  • If you must be around animals while you are sick, wear a face mask and wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

For more information on COVID-19 and animals, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stretch of James Brown Boulevard will be closed Friday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A portion of James Brown Boulevard will be closed for a time Friday for tree removal.

News

This handful of July Fourth events is planned for holiday weekend in CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
To help curb the spread of coronavirus, most July Fourth events in the CSRA have been canceled this year, including in Augusta and Fort Gordon.

VOD Recordings

Married for 67 years, couple reunite after months of separation

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a look at a sweet reunion for a couple separated by the coronavirus pandemic.

VOD Recordings

How effective is wearing a mask?

Updated: 6 hours ago
How effective is wearing a mask?

Latest News

News

Is it safe to send kids back to school?

Updated: 6 hours ago
What are the dangers of sending kids back to the classroom during the pandemic? We checked with an expert.

News

No one injured in fire at Hal Powell Apartments

Updated: 9 hours ago
Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a fire at Hal Powell Apartments on Broad Street. No injuries reported.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Latest statistics for July 1, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here's a look at coronavirus statistics for the CSRA, Georgia and South Carolina.

News

How are GreenJackets coping with cancellation of season?

Updated: 11 hours ago
The local minor league baseball team is now focusing on making sure baseball comes back to SRP Park in 2021.

News

No sports in South Carolina? It's possible, governor says

Updated: 11 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster presses state residents to wear masks and take personal responsibility to help stop the coronavirus.

News

What will happen to standardized testing in Georgia?

Updated: 11 hours ago
State assessments for students in Georgia are moving away from a system that’s been in place for decades.