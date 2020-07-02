Ga. dog is second in U.S. to test positive for coronavirus; it’s euthanized

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia pet is dead after becoming the second dog in the United States known to have contracted the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the infection was discovered after 6-year-old mixed-breed dog developed a neurological illness that progressed rapidly over a couple of days.

The dog was euthanized, the agency said.

Since the owners had tested positive for COVID-19, a test was performed on the dog even though it didn’t seem to have a respiratory illness. The positive result was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The neurological illness wasn’t caused by the virus but by another condition, the health agency reported.

Testing was done on a second dog in the household, but the results aren’t in yet.

Experts don’t know a lot about coronavirus in pets, but they’re not though to transmit it to humans, the health agency said.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should take these precautions if they have pets, the agency said:

When possible, have someone else care for your pets while you are sick.

Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or a bed.

If you must be around animals while you are sick, wear a face mask and wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

For more information on COVID-19 and animals, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.

