Firefighters respond to fire at Hal Powell Apartments

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a fire at Hal Powell Apartments on Broad Street. No injuries reported.

According to officials, the call for the fire came at 6:54 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 6:57 p.m., and the fire was on the second floor of the complex and was contained.

Firefighters pulled two people out from the floor. Some people were treated for smoke ventilation on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

