Driver accused of targeting North Augusta officer with vehicle

Corderral Stallings
Corderral Stallings(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a man who’s accused assault with intent to kill for driving a car toward a North Augusta public safety officer who was helping another agency.

A few minutes before 8 a.m. Tuesday, the officer was sent to assist the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit of the vehicle. The people in it were suspected in a just-committed armed robbery in Edgefield County and an earlier one in Richmond County, Ga., according to authorities.

The officer positioned a patrol vehicle on Interstate 20 southbound at Exit 5 to block the on-ramp and deployed “stop sticks,” which can shred tires that roll over them.

As the suspects’ vehicle approached at a high speed, it first veered toward the officer and then suddenly turned toward his vehicle, authorities reported. The victim ran to the right shoulder, with the suspects’ vehicle driving toward him, according to authorities.

The vehicle narrowly missed striking him, authorities reported.

The suspects’ vehicle continued without stopping, and deputies kept pursuing it into Richmond County in Georgia, authorities reported. It was eventually stopped as it re-entered South Carolina on Cary Drive in Beech Island, authorities said, Three suspects initially fled on foot but were soon taken into custody, authorities said.

The driver was identified at the scene as Corderral Stallings, of Jackson, according to authorities.

