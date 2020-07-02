Advertisement

Deputies looking for suspect in Aiken jewelry store robbery

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information that would lead to identifying the suspect involved in a robbery.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information that would lead to identifying the suspect involved in a robbery.((Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information that would lead to identifying the suspect involved in a robbery.

According to the report, on June 29, around 4:17 p.m., the robbery suspect entered Floyd and Green Jewelers on 515 Silver Bluff Road, posing as a customer. After being shown several items of jewelry by a sales associate, the suspect grabbed a tray of jewelry and ran out the front door towards a neighboring business.

The suspect is a black male and was wearing a black in color stocking cap, white t-shirt and dark blue jeans at the time of the robbery. He was last seen driving away in a newer model white in color Ford Explorer.

If anyone has any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court dismisses Kendrick Johnson case

Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the United States Court for the Middle District of Georgia’s Valdosta Division dismissed the case against all of the defendants in the Kendrick Johnson case, according to court documents.

Crime

Driver accused of targeting North Augusta officer with vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities arrested Corderral Stallings, who’s accused assault with intent to kill for driving a car toward a North Augusta public safety officer who was helping another agency.

News

RAW: Gov. Brian Kemp speaks in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Thursday morning on the importance of wearing masks.

Coronavirus

Multiple Textron employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Textron Specialized Vehicles said it has seen multiple cases of employees at its Augusta plant testing positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Latest News

News

Walmart will transform its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
With social distancing crimping trips to the movie theater, Walmart is planning to turn its parking lots into drive-in theaters.

Regional

Georgia suspect accused of biting off tip of officer’s nose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.

News

Georgia, U.S. fare better than South Carolina in jobless stats

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina’s first-time unemployment claims decreased only slightly last week as the state continues to reel from the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Kemp, US Surgeon General stress wearing masks as a way to get college football, Masters in fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Before their scheduled visit in Augusta on Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a simple message: wear a mask or no football this fall.

News

Second arrest made in May slaying of woman in Aiken County driveway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have made a second arrest in the case of a woman who was shot dead in the driveway of a Jackson home.