Deputies looking for suspect in Aiken jewelry store robbery

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information that would lead to identifying the suspect involved in a robbery.

According to the report, on June 29, around 4:17 p.m., the robbery suspect entered Floyd and Green Jewelers on 515 Silver Bluff Road, posing as a customer. After being shown several items of jewelry by a sales associate, the suspect grabbed a tray of jewelry and ran out the front door towards a neighboring business.

The suspect is a black male and was wearing a black in color stocking cap, white t-shirt and dark blue jeans at the time of the robbery. He was last seen driving away in a newer model white in color Ford Explorer.

If anyone has any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

