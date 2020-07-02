Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front to our north will finally sag south through the CSRA during the day today. This will likely set off a few showers and storms, but severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be seasonal and reach the mid to low 90s. The heat index is expected to be between 95-100° in the afternoon. Winds will be variable throughout the day with the passing front, but stay less than 10 mph most of the day.

With the front to our south by Friday, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. I’d keep outdoor plans. Highs will seasonal again in the mid to low 90s. With winds out of the east between 5-10 mph, sea breeze storms near the coast could make their way further inland than usual.

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Stay hydrated for any outdoor plans. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Slightly higher storm chances by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

