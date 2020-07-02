Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible up until around sunset this evening. We should be rain free by midnight and stay dry into early Friday. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise since we’re expecting mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s and low 70s.

With the front to our south by Friday, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. I’d keep outdoor plans. Highs will seasonal again in the mid to low 90s. With winds out of the east between 5-10 mph, sea breeze storms near the coast could make their way further inland than usual.

Most of the CSRA is looking dry Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Stay hydrated for any outdoor plans. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Slightly higher storm chances by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support with an upper trough forming over the eastern US.

