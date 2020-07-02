Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Lower Storm Chances Friday and Saturday. Staying Hot And Humid Through The Weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible up until around sunset this evening. We should be rain free by midnight and stay dry into early Friday. Patchy fog is possible around sunrise since we’re expecting mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the upper 60s and low 70s.

With the front to our south by Friday, storm chances look lower, but still can’t rule out a spotty storm later in the day. I’d keep outdoor plans. Highs will seasonal again in the mid to low 90s. With winds out of the east between 5-10 mph, sea breeze storms near the coast could make their way further inland than usual.

Most of the CSRA is looking dry Friday and Saturday.
Most of the CSRA is looking dry Friday and Saturday.(WRDW)

The front is expected to remain mostly south of the CSRA on Saturday keeping storm chances isolated later in the day. Stay hydrated for any outdoor plans. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with actual highs in the mid to low 90s.

Slightly higher storm chances by Sunday afternoon and evening as the stalled front begins to make a push further north. Highs are expected to stay in the low 90s.

Higher storm chances are expected by early next week as an area of low pressure develops off the South Carolina. We will also have better upper level support with an upper trough forming over the eastern US.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

State

Saharan dust makes sunsets pretty, but there’s a dark side

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Health officials urge residents of the region, especially those with lung conditions, to protect themselves as a Saharan dust cloud continues to move over us.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.