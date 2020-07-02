Columbia County to hold one of the few July Fourth celebrations in the area

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like every big event this year, the Fourth of July won't be the same.

Most local communities have canceled their celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials in Columbia County want to make sure people can still have fun.

They've adjusted their Fourth of July Boom in the Park show to hold it at the fairgrounds and take extra steps to ensure safety and social distancing.

“It’s a tailgate-style event, and we’ll just allow cars to pull in until the lot is full, and people will be allowed to get out of their vehicle and set up just like they would for a sporting event,” said Rachael Enfinger, programs and events manager for the county government.

Enfinger says cars will be spaced out so people can observe social distancing. The parking lot at the fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown, fits up to 10,000 cars, but only 3,000 will be allowed in for this event.

In years past, there were carnival rides and a ton of vendors.

This year, that's been scaled down to only a few food and beverage vendors.

Local bands are coming out to perform, though.

"We'll have some large screens behind the stage where we'll be showing that live show, and we're also going to be transmitting that signal to the radio so that people can tune in in their cars in that tailgate spot," Enfinger said.

Cars will be let in starting at 6 p.m., then live music will run from 7-9 p.m.

Fireworks will start at 9:15.

“It’s a 30-minute show, and it’s twice as big this year,” Enfinger said.

Columbia County officials say they're trying to make it work while being safe.

"We have all outdoor venues, really. If you watch the community events schedule, it's in one park or another, and some of those parks are really large," Enfinger said.

If you go

Boom in the Park will be from 6-11 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown. The parking area will be transformed into a fireworks tailgate party with each car directed to an oversized spot. Each performance will be cast to a large screen, and audio will be broadcast on a low-power FM frequency so visitors can tune in. Coolers are welcome, but no glass. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No alcohol will be sold.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.