Boise State cutting baseball, women’s swimming and diving

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played.

The school has also cut women’s swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boise State says cutting the two programs along with additional department and program operating reductions will reduce the overall athletic budget by nearly $3 million.

Baseball had been discontinued at the school following the 1980 season but Boise State announced in 2017 that it was bringing the program back. The Broncos had played just 14 games this year before the season was canceled.

